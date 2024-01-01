Menu
4x4 W/ PREMIUM 5.3L V8, X31 OFF-ROAD AND SIERRA VALUE PACKAGES!! Tonneau cover, BackRack headache rack, premium 18-inch alloys, backup camera, skid plates, off road-tuned suspension, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, tow package w/ premium trailer brake controller, automatic headlights, auto-locking rear differential, 6-foot 7-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, keyless entry, full power group, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

67,990 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

4x4 | 5.3L V8 | X31 OFF-ROAD | VALUE PKG | TONNEAU

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

4x4 | 5.3L V8 | X31 OFF-ROAD | VALUE PKG | TONNEAU

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,990KM
VIN 1GTR9AEF7LZ278846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,990 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 W/ PREMIUM 5.3L V8, X31 OFF-ROAD AND SIERRA VALUE PACKAGES!! Tonneau cover, BackRack headache rack, premium 18-inch alloys, backup camera, skid plates, off road-tuned suspension, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, tow package w/ premium trailer brake controller, automatic headlights, auto-locking rear differential, 6-foot 7-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, keyless entry, full power group, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 | 5.3L V8 | X31 OFF-ROAD | VALUE PKG | TONNEAU for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 | 5.3L V8 | X31 OFF-ROAD | VALUE PKG | TONNEAU 67,990 KM $CALL + tax & lic
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

613-746-8500

