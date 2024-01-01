$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
4x4 | 5.3L V8 | X31 OFF-ROAD | VALUE PKG | TONNEAU
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,990 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4 W/ PREMIUM 5.3L V8, X31 OFF-ROAD AND SIERRA VALUE PACKAGES!! Tonneau cover, BackRack headache rack, premium 18-inch alloys, backup camera, skid plates, off road-tuned suspension, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, tow package w/ premium trailer brake controller, automatic headlights, auto-locking rear differential, 6-foot 7-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, keyless entry, full power group, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
