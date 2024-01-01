2020 GMC Sierra 1500

4-wheel drive

Differential, heavy-duty locking rear

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Capless Fuel Fill

Automatic Stop/Start

Exhaust, single outlet

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Pickup bed

Trailer brake controller, integrated

Rear axle, 3.23 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, Black (Included with 4WD models. Included and only available on 2WD models with (PQB) Driver Alert Package I.)

Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package.)

GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)