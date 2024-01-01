$45,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT SLT, SUNROOF, CREW, 3.0 DIESEL, LEATHER, Z71, X31
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT SLT, SUNROOF, CREW, 3.0 DIESEL, LEATHER, Z71, X31
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,511KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTU9DET9LZ368260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-8228B
- Mileage 87,511 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $47375 - Myers Cadillac is just $45995!
JUST IN - 2020 SIERRA SLT CREW CAB- 3.0 DURAMAX -SUNROOF, OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION, X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE, BOSE(R) SPEAKER SYSTEM, SLT PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE, SLT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, 20 POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS, DUAL EXHAUST WITH PREMIUM TIPS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL -CAMERA, HEATED FRONT SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGING, REMOTE VEHICLE START, FRONT BUCKET SEATS, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $47375 - Myers Cadillac is just $45995!
JUST IN - 2020 SIERRA SLT CREW CAB- 3.0 DURAMAX -SUNROOF, OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION, X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE, BOSE(R) SPEAKER SYSTEM, SLT PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE, SLT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, 20 POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS, DUAL EXHAUST WITH PREMIUM TIPS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL -CAMERA, HEATED FRONT SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGING, REMOTE VEHICLE START, FRONT BUCKET SEATS, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Apple CarPlay
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Steering wheel, heated
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Air vents, rear
Assist handles, front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Brake lining wear indicator
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
In-vehicle Trailering App includes checklist, trailer maintenance reminders, trailer security alerts, trailer mileage, tow/haul reminder and trailer electrical diagnostics
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package, 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width under-seat storage, (includes child se...
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Bumper, front chrome lower
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Fog lamps, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo box activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Mouldings, window surround, Chrome
Taillamps, LED signature taillight with LED stop and reverse light
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift, includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Grille (Chrome surround with high gloss Black mesh and Chrome inserts.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Power Options
Power Seats
Mechanical
4-wheel drive
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Pickup bed
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, Black (Included with 4WD models. Included and only available on 2WD models with (PQB) Driver Alert Package I.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package.)
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Safety
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Teen Driver
Hitch Guidance
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems fro...
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
4G LTE
MultiPro Tailgate
ProGrade Trailering System includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View and (U1D) In-vehicle Trailering App
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2024 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum SPORT PLATINUM, BLACK IN WHIPER BEIGE. POWER BOARDS, SUNROOF 10 KM $150,548 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Sedan LX - Bluetooth - Cruise Control 122,320 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum - Leather Seats 33,509 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2020 GMC Sierra 1500