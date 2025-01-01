$28,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
2WD Reg Cab 140"
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
2WD Reg Cab 140"
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 68,314 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable workhorse or a capable weekend companion? Feast your eyes on this pristine 2020 GMC Sierra 1500, available now at 613 Rides! This regular cab pickup, finished in a classic white exterior, is ready to turn heads and tackle any task you throw its way. With its rugged build and dependable 4.3L V6 engine, this Sierra 1500 is built to last. Inside, you'll find a comfortable black interior, offering a clean and functional space for you and a passenger. This truck has a comfortable 68,314km on the odometer.
This 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 at 613 Rides is the epitome of practicality and power. Its rear-wheel-drive configuration ensures excellent handling and efficiency, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience.
Here's what makes this GMC Sierra 1500 stand out:
- Dependable Powerhouse: The 4.3L V6 engine provides plenty of muscle for towing and hauling.
- Classic Style: The white exterior is timeless, representing rugged dependability.
- Comfortable Interior: The black interior offers a clean and functional space.
- Ready for Action: The 2-door regular cab offers a traditional pickup experience.
- Proven Reliability: With its reasonable mileage, this Sierra 1500 is ready for years of service.
Vehicle Features
