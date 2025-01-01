Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable workhorse or a capable weekend companion? Feast your eyes on this pristine 2020 GMC Sierra 1500, available now at 613 Rides! This regular cab pickup, finished in a classic white exterior, is ready to turn heads and tackle any task you throw its way. With its rugged build and dependable 4.3L V6 engine, this Sierra 1500 is built to last. Inside, youll find a comfortable black interior, offering a clean and functional space for you and a passenger. This truck has a comfortable 68,314km on the odometer.</p><p>This 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 at 613 Rides is the epitome of practicality and power. Its rear-wheel-drive configuration ensures excellent handling and efficiency, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience.</p><p>Heres what makes this GMC Sierra 1500 stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Dependable Powerhouse:</strong> The 4.3L V6 engine provides plenty of muscle for towing and hauling.</li><li><strong>Classic Style:</strong> The white exterior is timeless, representing rugged dependability.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> The black interior offers a clean and functional space.</li><li><strong>Ready for Action:</strong> The 2-door regular cab offers a traditional pickup experience.</li><li><strong>Proven Reliability:</strong> With its reasonable mileage, this Sierra 1500 is ready for years of service.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Location

613 Rides

2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
68,314KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTN8AEHXLG140897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 68,314 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable workhorse or a capable weekend companion? Feast your eyes on this pristine 2020 GMC Sierra 1500, available now at 613 Rides! This regular cab pickup, finished in a classic white exterior, is ready to turn heads and tackle any task you throw its way. With its rugged build and dependable 4.3L V6 engine, this Sierra 1500 is built to last. Inside, you'll find a comfortable black interior, offering a clean and functional space for you and a passenger. This truck has a comfortable 68,314km on the odometer.

This 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 at 613 Rides is the epitome of practicality and power. Its rear-wheel-drive configuration ensures excellent handling and efficiency, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience.

Here's what makes this GMC Sierra 1500 stand out:

  • Dependable Powerhouse: The 4.3L V6 engine provides plenty of muscle for towing and hauling.
  • Classic Style: The white exterior is timeless, representing rugged dependability.
  • Comfortable Interior: The black interior offers a clean and functional space.
  • Ready for Action: The 2-door regular cab offers a traditional pickup experience.
  • Proven Reliability: With its reasonable mileage, this Sierra 1500 is ready for years of service.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

613 Rides

613 Rides

2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

