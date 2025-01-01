Menu
ONLY 51,000KMS!! 6.6L V8 w/ Dump Box ready for its next big job!! Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, air conditioning, keyless entry, tow package, 7-foot 9-inch box in length, 6-foot 4-inch in width, side & rear loading doors, automatic headlights, running boards, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

50,793 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD 6.6L V8 | DUMP BOX | CARPLAY | TOW PKG | ALLOYS

12839824

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD 6.6L V8 | DUMP BOX | CARPLAY | TOW PKG | ALLOYS

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,793KM
VIN 1GT08LE77LF286110

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 251442
  • Mileage 50,793 KM

ONLY 51,000KMS!! 6.6L V8 w/ Dump Box ready for its next big job!! Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, air conditioning, keyless entry, tow package, 7-foot 9-inch box in length, 6-foot 4-inch in width, side & rear loading doors, automatic headlights, running boards, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 GMC Sierra 2500