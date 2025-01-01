$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 2500
HD 6.6L V8 | DUMP BOX | CARPLAY | TOW PKG | ALLOYS
2020 GMC Sierra 2500
HD 6.6L V8 | DUMP BOX | CARPLAY | TOW PKG | ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 251442
- Mileage 50,793 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 51,000KMS!! 6.6L V8 w/ Dump Box ready for its next big job!! Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, air conditioning, keyless entry, tow package, 7-foot 9-inch box in length, 6-foot 4-inch in width, side & rear loading doors, automatic headlights, running boards, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500