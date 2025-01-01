$50,000+ taxes & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLT SLT, DURAMAX 6.6, LEATHER, X31
2020 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLT SLT, DURAMAX 6.6, LEATHER, X31
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$50,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,610KM
VIN 1GT59NEY5LF257731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,610 KM
Vehicle Description
AMAZING SHAPE
Compare at $51500 - Myers Cadillac is just $50000!
JUST IN - 2020 SIERRA SLT 2500 DURAMAX 6.6 TURBO DIESEL- CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, FRONT LEATHER BUCKETS, CENTER CONSOL, AIR CONDITONED SEATS, REAR SLIDING WINDOW, LED ROOF LAMPS, FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST, BLIND ZONE ALERT, 4 BLACK STEPS, Z31 OFFROAD PACKAGE, SPRAY IN LINER, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE, TRAILERING PACKAGE, NAV, CARPLAY, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START. CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX,
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Air filter, high-capacity
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Brake lining wear indicator
Air filtration monitoring
Alternator, 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Steering, Digital Variable Steering Assist This system automatically adjusts steering based on speed, road conditions, and other inputs to reduce driver effort and fatigue.
Transfer case, two-speed active, electronic Autotrac with push button control (Requires 4WD models.)
Suspension Package (Not available with (X31) Off-Road Package.)
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L gas V8 engine. Not included with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Interior
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Steering wheel, heated
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Air vents, rear
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Double Cab model.)
Driver memory recalls driver "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details)
In-vehicle Trailering App, System includes checklist, trailer maintenance reminders, trailer security alerts, trailer mileage, tow/haul reminder, trailer electrical diagnostics and Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System module (Includes trailer tire pres...
Exterior
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Bumper, front chrome lower
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Fog lamps, LED
Taillamps, LED signature taillight with LED stop and reverse light
Mouldings, beltline, stainless steel
Lamps, cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel.
Grille (Chrome surround with high gloss Black mesh and Chrome inserts.)
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated and auto-dimming upper glass, (driver and passenger) lower convex mirrors, turn signal indicators, puddle lamps, perimeter lighting, auxiliary lighting, power folding/extending (extends ...
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio, HD
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Safety
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Additional Features
ProGrade Trailering System includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View and (U1D) In-vehicle Trailering App
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$50,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2020 GMC Sierra 2500