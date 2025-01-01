2020 GMC Sierra 2500

Four Wheel Drive

Differential, heavy-duty locking rear

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Air filter, high-capacity

Trailer brake controller, integrated

Brake lining wear indicator

Air filtration monitoring

Alternator, 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section

Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)

Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)

Steering, Digital Variable Steering Assist This system automatically adjusts steering based on speed, road conditions, and other inputs to reduce driver effort and fatigue.

Transfer case, two-speed active, electronic Autotrac with push button control (Requires 4WD models.)

Suspension Package (Not available with (X31) Off-Road Package.)