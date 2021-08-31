Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 3500

79,796 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

HD 4X4 | NEW ARRIVAL | 6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL | REAR CAM

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

HD 4X4 | NEW ARRIVAL | 6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL | REAR CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,796KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7982649
  • Stock #: 211420
  • VIN: 1GT49SEY3LF244082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 211420
  • Mileage 79,796 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! Very capable Sierra 3500 equipped with a 6.6L Duramax Diesel engine paired with an Allison transmission, tow package with trailer brake controller, dual rear wheels, rear camera, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, air conditioning, 17 wheels, running boards, keyless entry, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

