$30,000+ tax & licensing
$30,000
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2020 GMC Terrain
SLE SLE, AWD, 1.5 TURBO, 19" BLACK WHEELS, REMOTE START
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
56,124KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10483908
- Stock #: 24-0124A
- VIN: 3GKALTEV4LL103130
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,124 KM
Compare at $30900 - Myers Cadillac is just $30000!
JUST IN- 2020 TERRAIN SLE AWD- BLACK ON BLACK. 19 WHEELS, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, BLACK EMBLEMS, BLACK WHEELS, ALL BLACK! CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, MINT CONDITION!! A MUST SEE. SMOKING DEAL!!! NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Interior
remote start
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Assist handles, rear outboard
Sensor, cabin humidity
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Active Noise Cancellation, noise control system
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Seat, front passenger 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down with recline
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Seatback, passenger side, flat-folding
Seating, 5-passenger
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Sunglass storage, overhead
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Air vents, 2nd row
Display, 4.2" multi-colour driver information screen (When (Y29) Infotainment Package I is ordered, includes enhanced capability with audio, phone and navigation.)
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Hill Descent Control
Emissions, federal requirements
Mechanical jack with tools
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Capless Fuel Fill
Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
Brake, electronic parking
Driver Shift Controls
Keyless Start, push-button
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Brake lining, high-performance, Duralife
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
Exhaust, single outlet (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Recovery hooks, front provisions
Suspension, rear 4-link, non-isolated
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and roof-rail side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamps, high intensity discharge with C-shaped lighting
Tail lamps, LED signature
Trim, Black lower body
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted (Black painted side rails. When (WJP) Elevation Edition is ordered, side rails will be Black.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
SiriusXM, delete
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6