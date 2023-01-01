Menu
2020 Honda Accord

77,946 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Mazda

613-699-8733

2020 Honda Accord

2020 Honda Accord

Sport

2020 Honda Accord

Sport

Location

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-699-8733

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,946KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10358766
  • Stock #: 36351
  • VIN: 1HGCV2F38LA800492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36351
  • Mileage 77,946 KM

Vehicle Description

We are open to the public for test drives and vehicle demonstrations. Reach out to our Internet Sales Team online or call in to speak with a live sales consultant. Please book an appointment and let us know if you have any special requests or safety concerns. ***Ask for your Free Carfax Report***

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Compression ratio: 9.80 to 1
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 7.4L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy city: 10.4L/100 km
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.7')
Speakers: 10
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera right
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Wheel size: 19
Speaker type: performance
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Emergency communication system: HondaLink
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear hiproom: 1,398mm (55.0)
Front tires: 235/40VR19.0
Rear tires: 235/40VR19.0
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Exterior height: 1,450mm (57.1)
Fuel economy combined: 9.1L/100 km
Front hiproom: 1,405mm (55.3)
Front legroom: 1,075mm (42.3)
Rear headroom: 944mm (37.2)
Rear legroom: 1,026mm (40.4)
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 85.9mm (3.39 x 3.38)
Front headroom: 953mm (37.5)
Wheelbase: 2,830mm (111.4)
Fuel tank capacity: 56.0L
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Front shoulder room: 1,481mm (58.3)
Transmission: 10 speed automatic
Interior cargo volume: 473 L (17 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 473 L (17 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,882mm (192.2)
Exterior body width: 1,862mm (73.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,436mm (56.5)
Passenger volume: 2,910L (102.8 cu.ft.)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
Horsepower: 252hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 273 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM
Engine horsepower: 252hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine torque: 273 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM
GVWR: 2,060kg (4,542lbs)
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: cloth/leatherette
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention
Sunroof sunshade: manual
Curb weight: 1,532kg (3,377lbs)
Display blind spot view: Honda LaneWatch right

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

