2020 Honda Accord

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Split Folding Rear Seat Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Rear seat centre armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Engine Litres: 2.0L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Compression ratio: 9.80 to 1 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Fuel economy highway: 7.4L/100 km Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Fuel economy city: 10.4L/100 km Turning radius: 6.0m (19.7') Speakers: 10 Tailpipe finisher: chrome 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Auto high-beam headlights Power 4-way driver lumbar support Configurable Exterior parking camera rear Exterior parking camera right Primary LCD size: 8.0 Wheel size: 19 Speaker type: performance Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink Emergency communication system: HondaLink Remote engine start: keyfob Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Traffic sign information Proximity key: doors and push button start Rear hiproom: 1,398mm (55.0) Front tires: 235/40VR19.0 Rear tires: 235/40VR19.0 Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Exterior height: 1,450mm (57.1) Fuel economy combined: 9.1L/100 km Front hiproom: 1,405mm (55.3) Front legroom: 1,075mm (42.3) Rear headroom: 944mm (37.2) Rear legroom: 1,026mm (40.4) Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 85.9mm (3.39 x 3.38) Front headroom: 953mm (37.5) Wheelbase: 2,830mm (111.4) Fuel tank capacity: 56.0L Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation Front shoulder room: 1,481mm (58.3) Transmission: 10 speed automatic Interior cargo volume: 473 L (17 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 473 L (17 cu.ft.) Exterior length: 4,882mm (192.2) Exterior body width: 1,862mm (73.3) Rear shoulder room: 1,436mm (56.5) Passenger volume: 2,910L (102.8 cu.ft.) Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow Horsepower: 252hp @ 6,500RPM Torque: 273 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM Engine horsepower: 252hp @ 6,500RPM Engine torque: 273 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM GVWR: 2,060kg (4,542lbs) Appearance: digital/analog Seat Upholstery: cloth/leatherette Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Pedestrian detection: prevention Sunroof sunshade: manual Curb weight: 1,532kg (3,377lbs) Display blind spot view: Honda LaneWatch right

