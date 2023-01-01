2020 Honda Accord

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Compression ratio: 9.80 to 1
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 7.4L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy city: 10.4L/100 km
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.7')
Speakers: 10
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera right
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Wheel size: 19
Speaker type: performance
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Emergency communication system: HondaLink
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear hiproom: 1,398mm (55.0)
Front tires: 235/40VR19.0
Rear tires: 235/40VR19.0
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Exterior height: 1,450mm (57.1)
Fuel economy combined: 9.1L/100 km
Front hiproom: 1,405mm (55.3)
Front legroom: 1,075mm (42.3)
Rear headroom: 944mm (37.2)
Rear legroom: 1,026mm (40.4)
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 85.9mm (3.39 x 3.38)
Front headroom: 953mm (37.5)
Wheelbase: 2,830mm (111.4)
Fuel tank capacity: 56.0L
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Front shoulder room: 1,481mm (58.3)
Transmission: 10 speed automatic
Interior cargo volume: 473 L (17 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 473 L (17 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,882mm (192.2)
Exterior body width: 1,862mm (73.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,436mm (56.5)
Passenger volume: 2,910L (102.8 cu.ft.)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
Horsepower: 252hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 273 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM
Engine horsepower: 252hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine torque: 273 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM
GVWR: 2,060kg (4,542lbs)
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: cloth/leatherette
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention
Sunroof sunshade: manual
Curb weight: 1,532kg (3,377lbs)
Display blind spot view: Honda LaneWatch right