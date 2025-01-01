Menu
<p>Experience the ultimate combination of style, performance, and technology with the 2020 Honda Accord EX-L 1.5T CVT Automatic. Powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine and a smooth CVT automatic transmission, this sedan delivers an exhilarating driving experience. The sleek and luxurious design of the EX-L trim is complemented by features such as leather-trimmed seats, a power moonroof, and a 7-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Safety is a top priority with the Honda Sensing suite of driver-assist technologies, while the spacious interior ensures comfort for all passengers. Upgrade your daily commute with the 2020 Honda Accord EX-L and experience the perfect balance of power and elegance. #HondaAccord #Turbocharged #LuxurySedan #UpgradeYourDrive #ExperienceTheDifference</p>

2020 Honda Accord

94,555 KM

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Accord

EX-L 1.5T CVT

12900509

2020 Honda Accord

EX-L 1.5T CVT

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,555KM
VIN 1HGCV1F57LA804576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the ultimate combination of style, performance, and technology with the 2020 Honda Accord EX-L 1.5T CVT Automatic. Powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine and a smooth CVT automatic transmission, this sedan delivers an exhilarating driving experience. The sleek and luxurious design of the EX-L trim is complemented by features such as leather-trimmed seats, a power moonroof, and a 7-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Safety is a top priority with the Honda Sensing suite of driver-assist technologies, while the spacious interior ensures comfort for all passengers. Upgrade your daily commute with the 2020 Honda Accord EX-L and experience the perfect balance of power and elegance. #HondaAccord #Turbocharged #LuxurySedan #UpgradeYourDrive #ExperienceTheDifference

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
$25,995

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2020 Honda Accord