2020 Honda Civic
COUPE LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Used
VIN 2HGFC4B68LH401274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation!
This 2020 Honda Civic Coupe allows for a superb ride quality, excellent handling and a stylish and supportive interior. This 2020 Honda Civic Coupe is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
This 2020 Honda Civic is a sporty and sophisticated 2 door coupe that's worthy of your undivided attention. With a roomy cabin crafted with premium materials, superb ride quality and exceptional handling, this impressive Honda Civic Coupe is a must-drive car that will not disappoint. With harmonious power delivery, plus it's engaging driving dynamic, this 2020 Honda Civic is a highly compelling choice in the eco-friendly compact car segment. Regardless of your style or driving habits, this impressive Honda Civic will perfectly suit your wants and needs. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Civic Coupe's trim level is LX. This base model LX Civic still packs a lot of features for an incredible value with driver assistance technology like collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, straight driving assist for slopes, and automatic highbeams you normally only expect with a higher price. The interior is as comfy and advanced as you need with heated front seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with a refreshed grille, aluminum wheels, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Wifi, Siri Eyesfree.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
WIFI
SIRI EyesFree
Collision Mitigation
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2020 Honda Civic