Check out this beautiful 2020 Honda Civic EX has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, and so much more!

2020 Honda Civic

59,608 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

EX CVT *Ltd Avail*

2020 Honda Civic

EX CVT *Ltd Avail*

Location

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-9812

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,608KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F74LH017631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H2915
  • Mileage 59,608 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this beautiful 2020 Honda Civic EX has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, and so much more!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 6.1L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 7.9L/100 km
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Interior cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.)
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 10.80 to 1
Fuel tank capacity: 46.9L
Auto high-beam headlights
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera right
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front hiproom: 1,364mm (53.7)
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Rear tires: 215/55HR16.0
Front tires: 215/55HR16.0
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Rear legroom: 950mm (37.4)
Fuel economy combined: 7.1L/100 km
Rear headroom: 935mm (36.8)
Rear shoulder room: 1,397mm (55.0)
Horsepower: 158hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 158hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine torque: 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 85.9mm (3.39 x 3.38)
Exterior body width: 1,878mm (73.9)
Exterior height: 1,416mm (55.7)
Rear hiproom: 1,201mm (47.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,447mm (57.0)
Front headroom: 953mm (37.5)
Passenger volume: 2,690L (95.0 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,640mm (182.7)
GVWR: 1,695kg (3,737lbs)
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
Curb weight: 1,285kg (2,833lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention
Sunroof sunshade: manual
Display blind spot view: Honda LaneWatch right

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bank Street Hyundai

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Hyundai

613-706-9812

2020 Honda Civic