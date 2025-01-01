Menu
2020 Honda Civic

70,322 KM

Details Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

EX

12283041

2020 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,322KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F75LH023566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64824B
  • Mileage 70,322 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

