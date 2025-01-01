Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

65,000 KM

Details Features

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V

Sport

12500527

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H44LH203537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U9941
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

