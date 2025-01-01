Menu
Account
Sign In
EX-L All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, sunroof, heated front & rear seats, heated steering, remote start, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, LaneWatch blind spot display, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

2020 Honda CR-V

158,510 KM

Details Description

$23,844

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle
13194098

2020 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | REMOTE START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 13194098
  2. 13194098
  3. 13194098
  4. 13194098
  5. 13194098
  6. 13194098
  7. 13194098
  8. 13194098
  9. 13194098
  10. 13194098
  11. 13194098
  12. 13194098
  13. 13194098
  14. 13194098
  15. 13194098
  16. 13194098
  17. 13194098
  18. 13194098
  19. 13194098
  20. 13194098
  21. 13194098
  22. 13194098
  23. 13194098
  24. 13194098
  25. 13194098
  26. 13194098
  27. 13194098
  28. 13194098
  29. 13194098
  30. 13194098
  31. 13194098
  32. 13194098
  33. 13194098
  34. 13194098
  35. 13194098
  36. 13194098
  37. 13194098
Contact Seller

$23,844

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,510KM
VIN 2HKRW2H81LH242461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,510 KM

Vehicle Description

EX-L All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, sunroof, heated front & rear seats, heated steering, remote start, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, LaneWatch blind spot display, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | REMOTE START for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | REMOTE START 158,510 KM $23,844 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hummer H3T ALPHA 4x4 | 5.3L V8 | RARE | LEATHER | CERTIFIED! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2009 Hummer H3T ALPHA 4x4 | 5.3L V8 | RARE | LEATHER | CERTIFIED! 146,902 KM $29,997 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | ADAPT. CRUISE | A/C for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | ADAPT. CRUISE | A/C 83,838 KM $31,955 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,844

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Honda CR-V