2020 Honda Odyssey

103,517 KM

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Odyssey

2020 Honda Odyssey

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

103,517KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H61LB502533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,517 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

613-225-1212

2020 Honda Odyssey