$36,607+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Odyssey
EX | SUNROOF | 8-PASS | POWER DOORS | CARPLAY
2020 Honda Odyssey
EX | SUNROOF | 8-PASS | POWER DOORS | CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$36,607
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,410 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 62,000 KMS!! 8-Passenger EX w/ sunroof, heated seats, LaneWatch blind spot camera, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, power-sliding rear doors, 18-inch alloys, remote start, three-zone climate control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, HondaVAC in-car vacuum system, rear sunshades, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500