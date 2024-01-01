Menu
ONLY 62,000 KMS!! 8-Passenger EX w/ sunroof, heated seats, LaneWatch blind spot camera, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, power-sliding rear doors, 18-inch alloys, remote start, three-zone climate control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, HondaVAC in-car vacuum system, rear sunshades, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2020 Honda Odyssey

62,410 KM

Details Description

$36,607

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Odyssey

EX | SUNROOF | 8-PASS | POWER DOORS | CARPLAY

2020 Honda Odyssey

EX | SUNROOF | 8-PASS | POWER DOORS | CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$36,607

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,410KM
VIN 5FNRL6H41LB500148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,410 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 62,000 KMS!! 8-Passenger EX w/ sunroof, heated seats, LaneWatch blind spot camera, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, power-sliding rear doors, 18-inch alloys, remote start, three-zone climate control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, HondaVAC in-car vacuum system, rear sunshades, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$36,607

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Honda Odyssey