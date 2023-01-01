$46,338+ tax & licensing
$46,338
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Passport
Touring - Navigation - Cooled Seats
Location
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
21,331KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10512732
- Stock #: P-0203
- VIN: 5FNYF8H93LB501263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,331 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $47728 - Our Price is just $46338!
With enough room for 5 of your closest friends, this spacious Honda Passport is ready for any adventure you can dream up! This 2020 Honda Passport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Honda Passport brings a breath of fresh air for all outdoor enthusiasts. Forged for the outdoors, this Honda SUV comes with a highly capable chassis, a powerful drivetrain, and the adventurous spirit you need to get off the beaten path and deep into the wild. No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Honda Passport has the design and capability to make those scenic drives that much better.This low mileage SUV has just 21,331 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Passport's trim level is Touring. This Touring Passport was built for the long haul with top shelf features like navigation, air cooled seats, 4G WiFi, premium audio, wireless charging, hands free power liftgate, 115V outlet, and rain sensing wipers. Other premium features include a power moonroof, leather trimmed seats, driver memory settings, remote start, heated seats and steering wheel, steering wheel multifunction controls, 7 inch driver information, tri-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, HondaLink, Siri EyesFree, USB and aux inputs, and an audio display. Driving assistance and active safety features like collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and blind spot monitoring make sure you stay fresh on the trip. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Sunroof, Hands Free Liftgate, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $388.14 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
WIRELESS CHARGING
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium audio system
Hands Free Liftgate
