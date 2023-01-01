2020 Honda Passport

$46,338 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 , 3 3 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10512732

10512732 Stock #: P-0203

P-0203 VIN: 5FNYF8H93LB501263

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 21,331 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Sunroof Interior Navigation LEATHER SEAT TRIM WIRELESS CHARGING Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium audio system Hands Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.