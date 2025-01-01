2020 Honda Pilot

Menu
All-wheel drive 7-passenger EX-L w/ leather, sunroof, heated front & 2nd row seats, heated steering, remote start, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, navigation, LaneWatch blind spot camera, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Details Description

12215571

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

VIN 5FNYF6H74LB503624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,651 KM

Vehicle Description

All-wheel drive 7-passenger EX-L w/ leather, sunroof, heated front & 2nd row seats, heated steering, remote start, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, navigation, LaneWatch blind spot camera, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
