2020 Honda Pilot
EX-L AWD | LEATHER |SUNROOF |CARPLAY |REMOTE START
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,651 KM
Vehicle Description
All-wheel drive 7-passenger EX-L w/ leather, sunroof, heated front & 2nd row seats, heated steering, remote start, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, navigation, LaneWatch blind spot camera, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
