2020 Honda Ridgeline
Touring AWD | PARK SENSORS | 18'' ALLOYS | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
- Listing ID: 8149324
- Stock #: 220077
- VIN: 5FPYK3F78LB500097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 69,498 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED TOP TRIM Ridgeline with heated/cooled black leather interior, navigation, Intelligent Traction Management normal/snow/mud/sand, forward collision warning, blind spot detection, lane keep/departure alert, remote start, rear view camera with park sensors + front clearance sensors, rear heated seats, running boards, sunroof, 18'' alloy wheels, paddle shifters, bed audio, full power group including power seat w/memory system, tow package, leather wrapped steering, tri-zone climate control, and keyless entry with factory remote start! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184
Vehicle Features
