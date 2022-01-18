Menu
2020 Honda Ridgeline

69,498 KM

Details Description Features

$52,844

+ tax & licensing
$52,844

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Honda Ridgeline

2020 Honda Ridgeline

Touring AWD | PARK SENSORS | 18'' ALLOYS | NAV

2020 Honda Ridgeline

Touring AWD | PARK SENSORS | 18'' ALLOYS | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$52,844

+ taxes & licensing

69,498KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8149324
  • Stock #: 220077
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F78LB500097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 69,498 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED TOP TRIM Ridgeline with heated/cooled black leather interior, navigation, Intelligent Traction Management normal/snow/mud/sand, forward collision warning, blind spot detection, lane keep/departure alert, remote start, rear view camera with park sensors + front clearance sensors, rear heated seats, running boards, sunroof, 18'' alloy wheels, paddle shifters, bed audio, full power group including power seat w/memory system, tow package, leather wrapped steering, tri-zone climate control, and keyless entry with factory remote start! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
Sliding Rear Window
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
short box
Crew Cab
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Bed Liner
Fully loaded
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

