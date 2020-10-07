2020 Hyundai Accent

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Digital clock Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Security Anti-Theft Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

