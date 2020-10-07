Menu
2020 Hyundai Accent

9,742 KM

Details Description Features

$16,966

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Essential w/Comfort Package

Essential w/Comfort Package

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

9,742KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6194820
  • Stock #: 200820
  • VIN: 3KPC25A63LE096483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 9,742 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear view camera, Bluetooth, air conditioning, power group, AM/FM with aux input, rear spoiler and keyless entry, Sport mode. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned BMWs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

