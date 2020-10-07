2020 Hyundai Accent

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Rear view camera, Bluetooth, air conditioning, power group, AM/FM with aux input, rear spoiler and keyless entry, Sport mode. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned BMWs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184
