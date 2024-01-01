Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Ottawa, ON

2020 Hyundai Elantra

60,652 KM

Details Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
11927123

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1731774076
  2. 1731774076
  3. 1731774076
  4. 1731774076
  5. 1731774076
  6. 1731774076
  7. 1731774076
  8. 1731774076
  9. 1731774076
  10. 1731774076
  11. 1731774076
  12. 1731774076
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,652KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF6LU074808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 78
  • Mileage 60,652 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT 170,455 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SR Turbo for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Nissan Sentra SR Turbo 98,745 KM $12,450 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 168,350 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra