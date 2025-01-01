$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
GT N-LINE ULTIMATE
2020 Hyundai Elantra
GT N-LINE ULTIMATE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,346KM
VIN KMHH55LC0LU122700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0659A
- Mileage 86,346 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Navigation, Exclusive Styling, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key
A surprising performer for the price point, this Elantra GT was made to break expectations. This 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2020 Elantra GT is the latest member to join the Hyundai Elantra family. This sporty hatchback was designed in Europe and fine-tuned on the infamous Nürburgring race circuit in Germany. Experience precise and responsive handling for a rewarding drive on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything else in between.This sedan has 86,346 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is N-Line Ultimate. This N Line Ultimate Elantra GT adds more than an automatic transmission with premium luxury features like navigation, air cooled front seats, and an Infinity premium audio system. This GT Elantra also comes with a driver assistance suite complete with forward collision mitigation and warning with pedestrian detection, adaptive stop and go cruise, lane keep assist, high beam assist, and driver attention warning. With a sporty drivetrain complete with throaty dual exhaust tips, N Line exclusive bumpers, a panoramic sunroof, N Line exclusive heated leather sport seats, and N Line exclusive heated leather steering wheel it feels as comfortable as it does peppy. Your infotainment system is complete with an 8 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth. Other features include proximity keyless entry, LED lighting, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and dual zone automatic climate control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2020 Hyundai Elantra