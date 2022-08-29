2020 Hyundai Elantra

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9149431

9149431 Stock #: 31477A

31477A VIN: KMHD74LF2LU942127

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 31477A

Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: continuously variable automatic Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Engine Litres: 2.0L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Seat upholstery: cloth Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Rear seats: split-bench Fuel economy city: 7.8L/100 km Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4') Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Fuel economy highway: 5.6L/100 km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Front tires: 195/65TR15.0 Rear tires: 195/65TR15.0 Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth GVWR: 1,780kg (3,924lbs) Passenger volume: 2,713L (95.8 cu.ft.) Wheel size: 15 Exterior parking camera rear Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM Rear headroom: 947mm (37.3) Primary LCD size: 5.0 Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Exterior height: 1,435mm (56.5) Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2) Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82) Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1 Front hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4) Rear hiproom: 1,318mm (51.9) Front shoulder room: 1,427mm (56.2) Rear shoulder room: 1,405mm (55.3) Engine horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM Curb weight: 1,290kg (2,844lbs) Exterior length: 4,620mm (181.9) Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9) Rear legroom: 906mm (35.7) Interior cargo volume: 407 L (14 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 407 L (14 cu.ft.) Fuel economy combined: 6.8L/100 km Front headroom: 1,024mm (40.3) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.