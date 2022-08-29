$22,995+ tax & licensing
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bank Street Hyundai
613-706-9812
2020 Hyundai Elantra
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Essential
Location
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3
613-706-9812
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
27,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9149431
- Stock #: 31477A
- VIN: KMHD74LF2LU942127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 31477A
- Mileage 27,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this beautiful 2020 Hyundai Essential FWD has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, and so much more!
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
AM/FM Radio
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Rear seats: split-bench
Fuel economy city: 7.8L/100 km
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy highway: 5.6L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Front tires: 195/65TR15.0
Rear tires: 195/65TR15.0
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
GVWR: 1,780kg (3,924lbs)
Passenger volume: 2,713L (95.8 cu.ft.)
Wheel size: 15
Exterior parking camera rear
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Rear headroom: 947mm (37.3)
Primary LCD size: 5.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Exterior height: 1,435mm (56.5)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Front hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,318mm (51.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,427mm (56.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,405mm (55.3)
Engine horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Curb weight: 1,290kg (2,844lbs)
Exterior length: 4,620mm (181.9)
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Rear legroom: 906mm (35.7)
Interior cargo volume: 407 L (14 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 407 L (14 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy combined: 6.8L/100 km
Front headroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3