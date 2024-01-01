Menu
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2020 Hyundai KONA

11,344 KM

$22,822

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$22,822

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,344KM
VIN KM8K1CAA6LU580684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tangerine Comet
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,344 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$22,822

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Hyundai KONA