2020 Hyundai KONA

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

$31,490 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 5 6 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9793600

9793600 Stock #: C12725

C12725 VIN: KM8K5CA51LU454823

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # C12725

Mileage 34,566 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior Immobilizer Compass Navigation HEAD-UP DISPLAY Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Carpet Floor Covering WIRELESS CHARGING 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go BlueLink Tracker System Interior Trim -inc: Other Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support Analog Appearance Exterior Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Tires: P235/45R18 All-Season Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Grey Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners BlueLink Parking Distance Warning - Reverse Rear Parking Sensors Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw) Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay 315w Regular Amplifier Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 50 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.579 Axle Ratio GVWR: 1,930 kgs Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder DOHC 413.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Additional Features HEADS UP DISPLAY 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.