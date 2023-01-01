$31,490+ tax & licensing
$31,490
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2020 Hyundai KONA
1.6T Ultimate AWD - Leather Seats - $106.22 /Wk
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
34,566KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9793600
- Stock #: C12725
- VIN: KM8K5CA51LU454823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $32435 - Our Price is just $31490!
The KONA is a recent addition to the SUV family made by Hyundai a new breed of SUV has been born to take on your city street. This 2020 Hyundai Kona is for sale today in Manotick.
The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This SUV has 34,566 kms. It's green in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kona's trim level is 1.6T Ultimate AWD. This KONA Ultimate is Hyundai's pinnicle trim and comes loaded with a larger 8 inch colour touchscreen and built in navigation, high beam assist, forward collision warning, a wireless charging pad, power sunroof, leather heated seats and a heated steering wheel. You will also get a proximity key, an 8 way power drivers seat, a rear view camera, LED headlights and automatic temperature control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $106.22 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
WIRELESS CHARGING
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
BlueLink Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Other Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Analog Appearance
Exterior
Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: P235/45R18 All-Season
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Grey Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BlueLink
Parking Distance Warning - Reverse Rear Parking Sensors
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
315w Regular Amplifier
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.579 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 1,930 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder DOHC
413.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
