2020 Hyundai PALISADE
Luxury LUXURY, AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLIND ZONE ALERT, LANE KEEP ASSIST
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
82,016KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,016 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $42230 - Myers Cadillac is just $41000!
JUST IN - 2020 HYUNDAI PALASDE 8 SEATER- GREY ON BLACK LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAV, REAR CAMERA, BLIND ZONE ALERT, LANE KEEP ASSIST, REMOTE START, POWER LIFTGATE, BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, NO ADMIN FEES. CERTIFIED
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6