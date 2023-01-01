Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

82,016 KM

Details Description

$41,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai PALISADE

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Luxury LUXURY, AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLIND ZONE ALERT, LANE KEEP ASSIST

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Luxury LUXURY, AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLIND ZONE ALERT, LANE KEEP ASSIST

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

  1. 10422582
  2. 10422582
  3. 10422582
  4. 10422582
  5. 10422582
  6. 10422582
  7. 10422582
  8. 10422582
  9. 10422582
  10. 10422582
  11. 10422582
  12. 10422582
  13. 10422582
Contact Seller

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
82,016KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10422582
  • Stock #: 23-0942A
  • VIN: KM8R3DHE2LU106772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,016 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED
Compare at $42230 - Myers Cadillac is just $41000!

JUST IN - 2020 HYUNDAI PALASDE 8 SEATER- GREY ON BLACK LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAV, REAR CAMERA, BLIND ZONE ALERT, LANE KEEP ASSIST, REMOTE START, POWER LIFTGATE, BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, NO ADMIN FEES. CERTIFIED

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 0 KM
$18,699 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Sp...
 59,081 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Canyon 4WD ...
 88,245 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory