$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
Essential 8-Passenger FWD
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
Essential 8-Passenger FWD
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,803 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2020 Hyundai Palisade Essential 8-Passenger FWD Automatic, the ultimate family vehicle for your 2020 adventures. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating for up to 8 passengers, this SUV is perfect for road trips, family outings, or daily commutes. The sleek and modern design, paired with advanced safety features, makes the Palisade both stylish and practical. With its powerful engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a seamless driving experience and excellent fuel efficiency. Take on any terrain with confidence, thanks to the Palisades exceptional handling and traction control. Upgrade your ride to the 2020 Hyundai Palisade Essential and experience the perfect blend of luxury and performance. #HyundaiPalisade #FamilySUV #AdventureAwaits. Dont miss out on this incredible vehicle - take the wheel and start making unforgettable memories today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
GO2 Auto
