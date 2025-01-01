Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Introducing the 2020 Hyundai Palisade Essential 8-Passenger FWD Automatic, the ultimate family vehicle for your 2020 adventures. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating for up to 8 passengers, this SUV is perfect for road trips, family outings, or daily commutes. The sleek and modern design, paired with advanced safety features, makes the Palisade both stylish and practical. With its powerful engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a seamless driving experience and excellent fuel efficiency. Take on any terrain with confidence, thanks to the Palisades exceptional handling and traction control. Upgrade your ride to the 2020 Hyundai Palisade Essential and experience the perfect blend of luxury and performance. #HyundaiPalisade #FamilySUV #AdventureAwaits. Dont miss out on this incredible vehicle - take the wheel and start making unforgettable memories today!</p>

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

142,803 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Essential 8-Passenger FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12874304

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Essential 8-Passenger FWD

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 12874304
  2. 12874304
  3. 12874304
  4. 12874304
  5. 12874304
  6. 12874304
  7. 12874304
  8. 12874304
  9. 12874304
  10. 12874304
  11. 12874304
  12. 12874304
  13. 12874304
  14. 12874304
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,803KM
VIN KM8R24HE8LU050081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,803 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2020 Hyundai Palisade Essential 8-Passenger FWD Automatic, the ultimate family vehicle for your 2020 adventures. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating for up to 8 passengers, this SUV is perfect for road trips, family outings, or daily commutes. The sleek and modern design, paired with advanced safety features, makes the Palisade both stylish and practical. With its powerful engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a seamless driving experience and excellent fuel efficiency. Take on any terrain with confidence, thanks to the Palisades exceptional handling and traction control. Upgrade your ride to the 2020 Hyundai Palisade Essential and experience the perfect blend of luxury and performance. #HyundaiPalisade #FamilySUV #AdventureAwaits. Dont miss out on this incredible vehicle - take the wheel and start making unforgettable memories today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS 152,379 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX 217,624 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE Essential 8-Passenger FWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Hyundai PALISADE Essential 8-Passenger FWD 142,803 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2020 Hyundai PALISADE