2020 Hyundai PALISADE
Luxury AWD 8 Pass - Cooled Seats
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
Luxury AWD 8 Pass - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,000KM
VIN KM8R3DHE7LU037934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C14003
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Premium Sound!
With an astonishing list of features accompanied by a jaw dropping low price, this Palisade is sure to be an instant classic. This 2020 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. While it may seem like an obvious choice for Hyundai to make an entry for the fastest growing segment in North America, the Palisade is certainly more than a stop gap. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 152,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Palisade's trim level is Luxury AWD 8 Pass. This Palisade Luxury lives up to its name with leather seats, ventilated front seats, blind spot monitor, highway driving assist, 10.25 inch touchscreen with navigation, Harman Kardon premium sound, in-car intercom, dual Bluetooth connection, Surround View monitor, and BlueLink telematics. Other premium features include a haptic steering wheel, stop and go adaptive cruise, blind spot and rear cross traffic collision mitigation, safe exit rear doors, forward collision mitigation, lane keep assist, driver attention warnings, high beam assist, front and rear parking sensors, sunroof, driver memory settings, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, rear seat Quiet Mode, heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, reclining second row seats, proximity keys, remote start, one touch sliding seats for 3rd row access, heated power side mirrors, auto-leveling rear suspension, and twin exhaust outlets. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Premium Sound, Driver Assistance, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Sound
Intercom
Driver Assistance
Huge Touchscreen
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2020 Hyundai PALISADE