ONLY 10,000 KMS!! All-wheel drive w/ Safety Package incl. lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, heated seats & steering, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, air conditioning, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

10,460 KM

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD | SAFETY PKG | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | LOW KMS!

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD | SAFETY PKG | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | LOW KMS!

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
10,460KM
VIN 5NMS2CAD2LH238751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shimmering Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 241131
  • Mileage 10,460 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 10,000 KMS!! All-wheel drive w/ Safety Package incl. lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, heated seats & steering, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, air conditioning, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

