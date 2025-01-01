$25,876+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.4L Preferred AWD w/Sun/Leather Package
Location
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3
613-706-9812
$25,876
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,898KM
VIN 5NMS3CADXLH270019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Earthy Bronze
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 38865A
- Mileage 64,898 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Trim
Leather upholstery
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Fuel economy city: 11.3L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Horsepower: 185hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 185hp @ 6,000RPM
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Fuel economy highway: 8.8L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Curb weight: 1,790kg (3,946lbs)
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Emergency communication system: BlueLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front tires: 235/60TR18.0
Rear tires: 235/60TR18.0
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Rear headroom: 995mm (39.2)
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear shoulder room: 1,480mm (58.3)
Front legroom: 1,120mm (44.1)
Tracker system: BlueLink
Fuel tank capacity: 71.0L
Front shoulder room: 1,500mm (59.1)
Exterior body width: 1,890mm (74.4)
Torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Exterior length: 4,770mm (187.8)
Fuel economy combined: 10.1L/100 km
GVWR: 2,210kg (4,872lbs)
Towing capacity: 740kg (1,631lbs)
Exterior height: 1,679mm (66.1)
Front hiproom: 1,460mm (57.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,430mm (56.3)
Passenger volume: 3,135L (110.7 cu.ft.)
Rear legroom: 1,040mm (40.9)
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: Blue Link Guidance
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Parking sensors: Parking Distance Warning - Reverse rear
Blind spot: active
Exterior parking camera rear: Rear View Monitor yes
Rear collision: mitigation
Wheelbase: 2,765mm (108.9)
Front headroom: 1,046mm (41.2)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Engine litres: 2.4L
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
2nd row sun blinds
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,019 L (71 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,016 L (36 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe