2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
LUXUARY AWD | PANO ROOF | COOLED LEATHER | 360 CAM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,299 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED LUXUARY ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/ cooled front seats & heated rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power drivers & passenger seat w/ drivers memory, rear sunshades, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
