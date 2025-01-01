Menu
LOADED LUXUARY ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/ cooled front seats & heated rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power drivers & passenger seat w/ drivers memory, rear sunshades, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

84,299 KM

Details Description

LUXUARY AWD | PANO ROOF | COOLED LEATHER | 360 CAM

12310250

LUXUARY AWD | PANO ROOF | COOLED LEATHER | 360 CAM

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
84,299KM
VIN 5NMS3CAA4LH202773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,299 KM

Vehicle Description

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe