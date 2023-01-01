Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson

95,187 KM

Details

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Club

343-429-8146

2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

The Car Club

330 Moodie Dr, Ottawa, ON K2H 8G3

343-429-8146

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

95,187KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10134054
  Stock #: M988A
  VIN: KM8J3CA45LU251197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # M988A
  • Mileage 95,187 KM

The Car Club

The Car Club

Car Club Bells Corners

330 Moodie Dr, Ottawa, ON K2H 8G3

