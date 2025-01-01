Menu
<div>2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD Versatile, Stylish, and Ready for Anything</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Turn heads and tackle every season with confidence in this sleek Black 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD. Combining bold design with practical features, this compact SUV offers exceptional value, comfort, and capabilityall in one modern package.</div><br /><div><span>Powered by a reliable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and paired with Hyundais intelligent all-wheel drive, the Tucson Preferred is built for smooth driving whether youre navigating city streets or rougher terrain. Inside, youll enjoy heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control for year-round comfort.</span></div><br /><div><span>Stay connected with the 7 touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth hands-free calling, and a rearview camera. The Preferred trim also includes blind-spot collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, and forward collision-avoidance assistgiving you peace of mind wherever the road takes you.</span></div><br /><div><span>Other standout features include proximity key with push-button start, LED daytime running lights, roof side rails, fog lights, and 17 alloy wheels. With split-folding rear seats and ample cargo space, the Tucson adapts easily to your lifestylewhether youre commuting, running errands, or heading out on an adventure.</span></div><br /><div><span>Stylish, practical, and packed with value, the 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred is a smart choice for drivers who want it all.</span></div><br /><div>Financing and Extended Warranty Available!</div><br /><div><span>Come see it in person and take it for a test drive today! </span></div><br /><div><span><br><br></span></div>

2020 Hyundai Tucson

148,236 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

12409920

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,236KM
VIN KM8J3CA4XLU107824

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA1347
  • Mileage 148,236 KM

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

2020 Hyundai Tucson