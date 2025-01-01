$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
Used
148,236KM
VIN KM8J3CA4XLU107824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA1347
- Mileage 148,236 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD Versatile, Stylish, and Ready for Anything
Turn heads and tackle every season with confidence in this sleek Black 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD. Combining bold design with practical features, this compact SUV offers exceptional value, comfort, and capabilityall in one modern package.
Powered by a reliable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and paired with Hyundais intelligent all-wheel drive, the Tucson Preferred is built for smooth driving whether you're navigating city streets or rougher terrain. Inside, youll enjoy heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control for year-round comfort.
Stay connected with the 7 touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth hands-free calling, and a rearview camera. The Preferred trim also includes blind-spot collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, and forward collision-avoidance assistgiving you peace of mind wherever the road takes you.
Other standout features include proximity key with push-button start, LED daytime running lights, roof side rails, fog lights, and 17 alloy wheels. With split-folding rear seats and ample cargo space, the Tucson adapts easily to your lifestylewhether you're commuting, running errands, or heading out on an adventure.
Stylish, practical, and packed with value, the 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred is a smart choice for drivers who want it all.
Financing and Extended Warranty Available!
Come see it in person and take it for a test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
2020 Hyundai Tucson