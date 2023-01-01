Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Infiniti Q50

55,473 KM

Details Description

$45,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,998

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

Contact Seller
2020 Infiniti Q50

2020 Infiniti Q50

RED SPORT I-LINE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Infiniti Q50

RED SPORT I-LINE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

Contact Seller

$45,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
55,473KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10402614
  • Stock #: P-0202
  • VIN: JN1FV7AR4LM660771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,473 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $47378 - Our Price is just $45998!

With infinite potential, this Q50 can be built to perfectly suit you. This 2020 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

When looking at the 2020 Infiniti Q50 few select words can be found to best describe it. Attention to detail, meticulously built, amazing style. The Q50 is a quality mid sized sedan that is a very strong competitor to the German rivals in its class. Thankfully, it rises above them with forward thinking safety and entertainment technologies, giving you a feel of the future in one of today's cars. This sedan has 55,473 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $385.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2019 Toyota Prius AW...
 88,902 KM
$31,998 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-9 GT A...
 80,520 KM
$32,998 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tigu...
 58,575 KM
$34,406 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-2587

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory