2020 Infiniti Q50
RED SPORT I-LINE
Location
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
55,473KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10402614
- Stock #: P-0202
- VIN: JN1FV7AR4LM660771
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,473 KM
Vehicle Description
With infinite potential, this Q50 can be built to perfectly suit you. This 2020 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
When looking at the 2020 Infiniti Q50 few select words can be found to best describe it. Attention to detail, meticulously built, amazing style. The Q50 is a quality mid sized sedan that is a very strong competitor to the German rivals in its class. Thankfully, it rises above them with forward thinking safety and entertainment technologies, giving you a feel of the future in one of today's cars. This sedan has 55,473 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $385.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
