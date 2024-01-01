Menu
Awaken your senses and feel the emotions surge through you when you step in the meticulously quality built interior of the Infiniti Q50. This 2020 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. 

When looking at the 2020 Infiniti Q50 few select words can be found to best describe it. Attention to detail, meticulously built, amazing style. The Q50 is a quality mid sized sedan that is a very strong competitor to the German rivals in its class. Thankfully, it rises above them with forward thinking safety and entertainment technologies, giving you a feel of the future in one of todays cars. This low mileage sedan has just 41,296 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

$36,408

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,296KM
VIN JN1EV7AR3LM255254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,296 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $37500 - Our Price is just $36408!

Awaken your senses and feel the emotions surge through you when you step in the meticulously quality built interior of the Infiniti Q50. This 2020 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

When looking at the 2020 Infiniti Q50 few select words can be found to best describe it. Attention to detail, meticulously built, amazing style. The Q50 is a quality mid sized sedan that is a very strong competitor to the German rivals in its class. Thankfully, it rises above them with forward thinking safety and entertainment technologies, giving you a feel of the future in one of today's cars. This low mileage sedan has just 41,296 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $360.80 with $0 down for 72 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
