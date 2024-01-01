$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Infiniti Q50
3.0t Signature Edition AWD
2020 Infiniti Q50
3.0t Signature Edition AWD
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,407KM
VIN JN1EV7AR1LM255270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,407 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage!
With infinite potential, this Q50 can be built to perfectly suit you. This 2020 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
When looking at the 2020 Infiniti Q50 few select words can be found to best describe it. Attention to detail, meticulously built, amazing style. The Q50 is a quality mid sized sedan that is a very strong competitor to the German rivals in its class. Thankfully, it rises above them with forward thinking safety and entertainment technologies, giving you a feel of the future in one of today's cars. This low mileage sedan has just 33,407 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Q50's trim level is 3.0t Signature Edition AWD. This Signature Edition Infiniti Q50 adds a lot of style to this sport sedan with leather sport seats with bolstering and adjustable thigh support, a sport front bumper, unique rear bumper masking, decklid spoiler, Signature Edition badging, and a silver S badge. This Q50 has even more posh features like Intouch navigation, power moonroof, remote start, heated power front seats, heated leather steering wheel, forward emergency braking with collision warning and pedestrian detection, InTouch infotainment system with dual displays, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, LED lighting with fog lights and highbeam assist, driver memory settings, touch unlock front doors, dual zone automatic climate control, and HomeLink universal remote tied to a road ripping drive train and zero lift aerodynamics, you can be sure this car will impress.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Rigorous Certification ProcessEvery CERTIFIED INFINITI vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning the CERTIFIED status. An INFINITI-trained technician ensures the highest standards for each vehicle, in a 169-point inspection process.72-month/160,000km Warranty** In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service dateINFINITIs Warranty provides coverage for 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicles original in-service date. Over 1900 components are covered including:Engine: Cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, valvetrain and front cover, timing chain and tensioner, oil pump and fuel pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, flywheel, seals and gasketsTransmission and Transfer Case: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, and electronic transmission controlsDrivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets$0 Deductible: No deductibles for repairs covered under the Powertrain WarrantyCertified INFINITI BenefitsCertified INFINITI vehicles offer all the exciting performance, innovation and reliability of a INFINITI, with value and peace-of-mind at the heart of the experience. 72 month/160,000kms* WarrantyEasy Financing with INFINITI Financial Services24/7 Premium Roadside Assistance1Rental Vehicle AssistancePersonalized Trip PlanningSirius Satellite Radio Trial210 day/1,500km exchange promise1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date2 Available on compatible modelsINFINITI's Executive Protection PlanCustomized Protection: Executive plans provide up to 96 months / 200,000kms1 of extended coverage.Talk to your INFINITI dealer about Executive Protection Plans on your Certified INFINITI.1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2020 Infiniti Q50