$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Infiniti Q50
3.0t PURE AWD - Low Mileage
2020 Infiniti Q50
3.0t PURE AWD - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,793KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN1EV7ARXLM257180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # XQ2217
- Mileage 26,793 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With an award winning engine in its range, it seems like Infiniti know what they are doing when producing these stylish Q50 sedans. This 2020 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
When looking at the 2020 Infiniti Q50 few select words can be found to best describe it. Attention to detail, meticulously built, amazing style. The Q50 is a quality mid sized sedan that is a very strong competitor to the German rivals in its class. Thankfully, it rises above them with forward thinking safety and entertainment technologies, giving you a feel of the future in one of today's cars. This low mileage sedan has just 26,793 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Q50's trim level is 3.0t PURE AWD. This Infiniti Q50 is everything you need from a performance luxury sedan. With posh features like leatherette seating, heated power front seats, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, forward emergency braking with collision warning and pedestrian detection, InTouch infotainment system with dual displays, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, LED lighting with fog lights and highbeam assist, rearview camera, drive mode selector, intelligent key with push button start, touch unlock front doors, dual zone automatic climate control, and HomeLink universal remote tied to a road ripping drive train and zero lift aerodynamics, you can be sure this car will impress.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
With an award winning engine in its range, it seems like Infiniti know what they are doing when producing these stylish Q50 sedans. This 2020 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
When looking at the 2020 Infiniti Q50 few select words can be found to best describe it. Attention to detail, meticulously built, amazing style. The Q50 is a quality mid sized sedan that is a very strong competitor to the German rivals in its class. Thankfully, it rises above them with forward thinking safety and entertainment technologies, giving you a feel of the future in one of today's cars. This low mileage sedan has just 26,793 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Q50's trim level is 3.0t PURE AWD. This Infiniti Q50 is everything you need from a performance luxury sedan. With posh features like leatherette seating, heated power front seats, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, forward emergency braking with collision warning and pedestrian detection, InTouch infotainment system with dual displays, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, LED lighting with fog lights and highbeam assist, rearview camera, drive mode selector, intelligent key with push button start, touch unlock front doors, dual zone automatic climate control, and HomeLink universal remote tied to a road ripping drive train and zero lift aerodynamics, you can be sure this car will impress.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2014 Honda CR-V Touring - Navigation - Leather Seats 309,522 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev LE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate 50,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2020 Infiniti Q50