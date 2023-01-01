$36,504+ tax & licensing
2020 Infiniti QX50
PURE AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$36,504
+ taxes & licensing
50,690KM
Used
VIN 3PCAJ5M34LF107156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,690 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel!
Compare at $37599 - Our Price is just $36504!
With a groundbreaking and innovative motor that adapts to your drive, this QX50 was made to be yours. This 2020 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A beautifully crafted crossover SUV that is stunning both inside and out. This 2020 QX50 is one of the most tech advanced SUV's with a quiet and serene interior and a supple soft ride quality. Handsome from every angle, the sculpted exterior only further compliments the well thought out and quality built interior. Highly refined and economical without any sacrifices on power delivery, this QX50 is just as comfortable off road as it is on it.This SUV has 50,690 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our QX50's trim level is PURE AWD. This Infiniti QX50 has everything you expect from an Infiniti at an amazing value. The exterior is loaded with style and convenience features like intelligent all wheel drive system, aluminum wheels, LED lighting with fog lamps and auto on/off headlamps, drive mode selector, manual shift mode, and heated power side mirrors with LED turn signals. Stay safe with blind spot warning, lane depature warning, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and predictive forward collision warning while the panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, remote starting, remote keyless entry and window operation, dual zone automatic climate control, heated power front seats with power lumbar adjustment, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, auto dimming rear view mirror, Homelink remote, and rear view camera keep you comfortable. Two touchscreens with voice recognition, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth control and streaming, SiriusXM, 4 USB inputs, and active noise cancellation keep you connected and entertained. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $305.77 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
forward emergency braking
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
