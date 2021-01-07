2020 Infiniti QX50

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
Only 18,000 KM! Beautiful AWD finished in Hermosa Blue with black leather interior, Blind Spot Assist, Emergency collision assist, Lane keep assist, remote starter, rear view camera with park assist sensors, heated seats and steering, power liftgate, 19'' alloy wheels, dual climate control, drive modes, cruise control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, push button start, automatic LED headlamps, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. This QX50 is practically new! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of SUVs and we GUARANTEE the lowest prices. We are the little dealer that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184. awd, 4wd, PURE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8