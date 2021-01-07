Menu
2020 Infiniti QX50

18,076 KM

$41,862

+ tax & licensing
$41,862

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Infiniti QX50

2020 Infiniti QX50

PURE

2020 Infiniti QX50

PURE

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$41,862

+ taxes & licensing

18,076KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6507546
  Stock #: 210082
  VIN: 3PCAJ5M36LF101116

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 18,076 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 18,000 KM! Beautiful AWD finished in Hermosa Blue with black leather interior, Blind Spot Assist, Emergency collision assist, Lane keep assist, remote starter, rear view camera with park assist sensors, heated seats and steering, power liftgate, 19'' alloy wheels, dual climate control, drive modes, cruise control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, push button start, automatic LED headlamps, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. This QX50 is practically new! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of SUVs and we GUARANTEE the lowest prices. We are the little dealer that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184. awd, 4wd, PURE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

