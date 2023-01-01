Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Braking</b><br> <br> Compare at $33931 - Our Price is just $32943! <br> <br> A smooth ride, a nicely appointed interior, and an easy-access third row highlight this seven-seat Infiniti QX60. This 2020 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>This Infiniti QX60 is transforming the seven-passenger crossover segment with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Dont let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This SUV has 72,276 kms. Its gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our QX60s trim level is PURE AWD. This QX60 comes with a lot of amazing features like a power moonroof, power liftgate, leatherette seats, heated power front seats, heated steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, blind spot monitoring, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, power folding heated side mirrors with turn signals, 3 charging USB ports, LED lighting with automatic on/off headlamps and fog lamps, rearview camera, intelligent key with remote entry and push button start, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, SMS/Email display, and Infiniti InTouch display.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$275.94</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2020 Infiniti QX60

72,276 KM

Details Description

$32,943

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Infiniti QX60

PURE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Infiniti QX60

PURE AWD

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

Contact Seller

$32,943

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
72,276KM
Used
VIN 5N1DL0MM5LC501549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,276 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Braking

Compare at $33931 - Our Price is just $32943!

A smooth ride, a nicely appointed interior, and an easy-access third row highlight this seven-seat Infiniti QX60. This 2020 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Infiniti QX60 is transforming the seven-passenger crossover segment with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This SUV has 72,276 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our QX60's trim level is PURE AWD. This QX60 comes with a lot of amazing features like a power moonroof, power liftgate, leatherette seats, heated power front seats, heated steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, blind spot monitoring, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, power folding heated side mirrors with turn signals, 3 charging USB ports, LED lighting with automatic on/off headlamps and fog lamps, rearview camera, intelligent key with remote entry and push button start, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, SMS/Email display, and Infiniti InTouch display.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $275.94 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2015 Honda CR-V LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2015 Honda CR-V LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 175,586 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport - Aluminum Wheels 14,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Cadillac XT6 Sport - Power Liftgate for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Cadillac XT6 Sport - Power Liftgate 10 KM $80,457 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-2587

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,943

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

Contact Seller
2020 Infiniti QX60