To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio System, Active Braking

With roomy seating and comfortable ride, this Infiniti QX60 is a good choice for a family-oriented, seven-passenger luxury crossover. This 2020 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Infiniti QX60 is transforming the seven-passenger crossover segment with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This SUV has 78,215 kms. It's majestic white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our QX60's trim level is Essential AWD. This QX60 with the Essential Package comes with a lot of amazing features like a power moonroof, power liftgate, heated power front seats with memory functions, heated 2nd row seats, a heated steering wheel, a Bose 13 speaker premium audio system, blind spot monitoring, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection and forward collision warning. It also includes a remote engine start, 3 charging USB ports, LED headlamps, fog lamps, a 360 degree Around View Monitor, intelligent key with remote entry and push button start, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, SMS/Email display, and Infiniti InTouch display.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

