$42,706+ tax & licensing
$42,706
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Infiniti QX60
Sensory AWD - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
Location
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
76,180KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9211624
- Stock #: XQ2020
- VIN: 5N1DL0MM8LC533508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,180 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $43987 - Our Price is just $42706!
Crossover capability doesn't come at the cost of luxury or comfort in this stylish Infiniti QX60. This 2020 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Infiniti QX60 is transforming the seven-passenger crossover segment with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This SUV has 76,180 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our QX60's trim level is Sensory AWD. This QX60 with the Sensory Package comes with a lot of amazing features like a power moonroof, power liftgate, unique hour glass seat quilting, heated and cooled power front seats, heated 2nd row seats, a heated steering wheel, a Bose 15 speaker premium audio system, blind spot monitoring, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, 3 charging USB ports, LED headlamps, fog lamps, a rearview camera, intelligent key with remote entry and push button start, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, SMS/Email display, and Infiniti InTouch display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio System, Active Braking, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $341.14 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Premium audio system
Active Braking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2