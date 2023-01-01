2020 Infiniti QX80

$52,719 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 7 5 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10422642

10422642 Stock #: 23-1878A

23-1878A VIN: JN8AZ2NC7L9470412

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 70,757 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.