$52,719+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,719
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2020 Infiniti QX80
2020 Infiniti QX80
PROACTIVE - Certified
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$52,719
+ taxes & licensing
70,757KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10422642
- Stock #: 23-1878A
- VIN: JN8AZ2NC7L9470412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,757 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $54301 - Our Price is just $52719!
High levels of luxury, comfort, and tech make this three-row Infiniti QX80 a solid pick among large luxury SUVs. This 2020 INFINITI QX80 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Embrace luxury grand enough to accommodate all the experiences you seek, and powerful enough to amplify them. This Infiniti QX80 unlimits your potential with capability that few can rival, extensive rewards that fill your journey, and presence that none can match. This full-size luxury SUV is not larger than life, it's as large as the life you want.This SUV has 70,757 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Rigorous Certification ProcessEvery CERTIFIED INFINITI vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning the CERTIFIED status. An INFINITI-trained technician ensures the highest standards for each vehicle, in a 169-point inspection process.72-month/160,000km Warranty** In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service dateINFINITIs Warranty provides coverage for 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicles original in-service date. Over 1900 components are covered including:Engine: Cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, valvetrain and front cover, timing chain and tensioner, oil pump and fuel pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, flywheel, seals and gasketsTransmission and Transfer Case: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, and electronic transmission controlsDrivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets$0 Deductible: No deductibles for repairs covered under the Powertrain WarrantyCertified INFINITI BenefitsCertified INFINITI vehicles offer all the exciting performance, innovation and reliability of a INFINITI, with value and peace-of-mind at the heart of the experience. 72 month/160,000kms* WarrantyEasy Financing with INFINITI Financial Services24/7 Premium Roadside Assistance1Rental Vehicle AssistancePersonalized Trip PlanningSirius Satellite Radio Trial210 day/1,500km exchange promise1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date2 Available on compatible modelsINFINITI's Executive Protection PlanCustomized Protection: Executive plans provide up to 96 months / 200,000kms1 of extended coverage.Talk to your INFINITI dealer about Executive Protection Plans on your Certified INFINITI.1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $441.59 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2