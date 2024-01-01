$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Infiniti QX80
LUXE 7-Passenger
2020 Infiniti QX80
LUXE 7-Passenger
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
Used
VIN JN8AZ2NE4L9252199
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # XQ2227
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bose Premium Audio, 15 Speakers, 360 Degree Parking Camera
If you're looking for a luxury SUV with legitimate off-roading potential, this Infiniti QX80 is for you. This 2020 INFINITI QX80 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Embrace luxury grand enough to accommodate all the experiences you seek, and powerful enough to amplify them. This Infiniti QX80 unlimits your potential with capability that few can rival, extensive rewards that fill your journey, and presence that none can match. This full-size luxury SUV is not larger than life, it's as large as the life you want.It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our QX80's trim level is LUXE 7-Passenger. This Infiniti QX80 7 Passenger has all the qualities of a premium brand family hauler with all the needed tech and features that help provide a safe, comfortable and entertaining driving experience. Options include a power sunroof, elegant alloy wheels, roof rack rails, front fog lamps, LED brake-lights, a 15 speaker premium sound system by Bose with multiple USB charging ports and integrated navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, heated rear seats, power recline and fold 3rd row seats, climate controlled front bucket seats, a home-link garage door transmitter, remote keyless entry with push button start, voice activated dual zone climate control, quilted semi aniline leather trimmed seats, power tailgate access, front and rear parking sensors, forward and rear collision warning, multiple exterior cameras as well as an around view rear view camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
2020 Infiniti QX80