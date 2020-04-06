2020 Jeep Cherokee

1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1
This Jeep Cherokee delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD), TRAILHAWK ELITE SPRING SPECIAL. This Jeep Cherokee Features the Following Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L TRAILHAWK ELITE -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Power 4-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Power Driver/Front Passenger Seats, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Heated Steering Wheel, Security Alarm, Premium Cabin Air Filter, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start, Remote Start System, Power Heated Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Front Ventilated Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings , TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF, BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS, 9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER, 3.517 AXLE RATIO (STD), Vinyl Door Trim Insert.
