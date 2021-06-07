Menu
2020 Jeep Cherokee

14,254 KM

Details Description Features

$40,427

+ tax & licensing
$40,427

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Overland w/ TECH GRP | PREMIUM PERFORATED LEATHER

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Overland w/ TECH GRP | PREMIUM PERFORATED LEATHER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$40,427

+ taxes & licensing

14,254KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7257605
  • Stock #: 210653
  • VIN: 1C4PJMJX2LD538873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210653
  • Mileage 14,254 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 14,000 KMS & LOADED 4X4 with premium heated/vented Ski Grey Nappa Leather seating surfaces, Technology and Advanced Safety Package equipped incl front and rear automatic emergency braking, navigation, active parallel ParkSense, front & rear park assist sensors, blind spot alert, LaneSense, driver memory system, rear heated seats, rear view camera, remote starter, power liftgate, heated leather wrapped steering, 19'' alloy wheels, terrain select, tinted glass, full power group incl power seats, dual climate control, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/SD/aux inputs, push button start, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, 115V outlet, rain-sensing wipers, heated exterior mirrors, hill start assist, universal garage door opener, roof rails, cargo cover, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote liftgate operation and factory remote start! THIS IS ONE AMAZING CHEROKEE ! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned 4X4s and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, 4wd, awd, overland 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

