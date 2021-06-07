2020 Jeep Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
ONLY 14,000 KMS & LOADED 4X4 with premium heated/vented Ski Grey Nappa Leather seating surfaces, Technology and Advanced Safety Package equipped incl front and rear automatic emergency braking, navigation, active parallel ParkSense, front & rear park assist sensors, blind spot alert, LaneSense, driver memory system, rear heated seats, rear view camera, remote starter, power liftgate, heated leather wrapped steering, 19'' alloy wheels, terrain select, tinted glass, full power group incl power seats, dual climate control, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/SD/aux inputs, push button start, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, 115V outlet, rain-sensing wipers, heated exterior mirrors, hill start assist, universal garage door opener, roof rails, cargo cover, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote liftgate operation and factory remote start! THIS IS ONE AMAZING CHEROKEE ! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned 4X4s and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, 4wd, awd, overland
