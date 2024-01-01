Menu
2020 Jeep Gladiator

53,396 KM

Details Features

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Gladiator

Sport S 4x4

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Sport S 4x4

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,396KM
VIN 1C6HJTAG1LL183450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,396 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights

Additional Features

Trailer Hitch Receiver
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Integrated roll-over protection
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Right rear passenger: conventional
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Rear cargo: tailgate
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Departure angle: 25 deg
Curb weight: 2,109kg (4,650lbs)
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Engine horsepower: 285hp @ 6,400RPM
Horsepower: 285hp @ 6,400RPM
Fuel economy highway: 10.4L/100 km
Approach angle: 41 deg
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Manual driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Primary LCD size: 5.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: push button start only
Front hiproom: 1,369mm (53.9)
Front legroom: 1,046mm (41.2)
Rear legroom: 973mm (38.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7)
Fuel economy combined: 12.6L/100 km
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Ground clearance (min): 254mm (10.0)
Exterior body width: 1,875mm (73.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7)
Payload: 726kg (1,600lbs)
Front headroom: 1,087mm (42.8)
Fuel economy city: 14.3L/100 km
Rear tires: 245/75SR17.0
Front tires: 245/75SR17.0
GVWR: 2,631kg (5,800lbs)
Rear hiproom: 1,420mm (55.9)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Exterior height: 1,905mm (75.0)
Fuel tank capacity: 81.0L
Engine litres: 3.6L
Passenger volume: 2,917L (103.0 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 5,537mm (218.0)
Wheelbase: 3,487mm (137.3)
Rear headroom: 1,087mm (42.8)
Towing capacity: 1,814kg (4,000lbs)
Turning radius: 6.8m (22.3')
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

