2020 Jeep Gladiator
Sport S 4x4
Location
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-656-6526
Used
53,396KM
VIN 1C6HJTAG1LL183450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,396 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Additional Features
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Integrated roll-over protection
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Right rear passenger: conventional
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Rear cargo: tailgate
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Departure angle: 25 deg
Curb weight: 2,109kg (4,650lbs)
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Engine horsepower: 285hp @ 6,400RPM
Horsepower: 285hp @ 6,400RPM
Fuel economy highway: 10.4L/100 km
Approach angle: 41 deg
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Manual driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Primary LCD size: 5.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: push button start only
Front hiproom: 1,369mm (53.9)
Front legroom: 1,046mm (41.2)
Rear legroom: 973mm (38.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7)
Fuel economy combined: 12.6L/100 km
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Ground clearance (min): 254mm (10.0)
Exterior body width: 1,875mm (73.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7)
Payload: 726kg (1,600lbs)
Front headroom: 1,087mm (42.8)
Fuel economy city: 14.3L/100 km
Rear tires: 245/75SR17.0
Front tires: 245/75SR17.0
GVWR: 2,631kg (5,800lbs)
Rear hiproom: 1,420mm (55.9)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Exterior height: 1,905mm (75.0)
Fuel tank capacity: 81.0L
Engine litres: 3.6L
Passenger volume: 2,917L (103.0 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 5,537mm (218.0)
Wheelbase: 3,487mm (137.3)
Rear headroom: 1,087mm (42.8)
Towing capacity: 1,814kg (4,000lbs)
Turning radius: 6.8m (22.3')
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
