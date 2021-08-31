Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Gladiator

19,333 KM

Details Description Features

$58,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Gladiator

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Sport S | Cold Weather, Lift, A/T Tires

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Sport S | Cold Weather, Lift, A/T Tires

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

  1. 8006250
  2. 8006250
  3. 8006250
  4. 8006250
  5. 8006250
  6. 8006250
  7. 8006250
  8. 8006250
  9. 8006250
  10. 8006250
  11. 8006250
  12. 8006250
  13. 8006250
  14. 8006250
  15. 8006250
  16. 8006250
  17. 8006250
  18. 8006250
  19. 8006250
Contact Seller

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

19,333KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8006250
  • Stock #: 26002
  • VIN: 1C6HJTAG6LL184223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26002
  • Mileage 19,333 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in and experience the difference at Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram!All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carfax History Report. We take pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and service relationship.No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Contact our finance department today and get pre-approved.Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
SPEED CONTROL
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Power Steering
Block Heater
Skid Plates
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Trailer Hitch Receiver
rear reading lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Integrated roll-over protection
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Right rear passenger: conventional
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Departure angle: 25 deg
Curb weight: 2,109kg (4,650lbs)
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Engine litres: 3.6
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Engine horsepower: 285hp @ 6,400RPM
Horsepower: 285hp @ 6,400RPM
Fuel economy highway: 10.4L/100 km
Approach angle: 41 deg
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Manual driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Primary LCD size: 5.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: push button start only
Front hiproom: 1,369mm (53.9)
Front legroom: 1,046mm (41.2)
Rear legroom: 973mm (38.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7)
Fuel economy combined: 12.6L/100 km
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Ground clearance (min): 254mm (10.0)
Exterior body width: 1,875mm (73.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7)
Payload: 726kg (1,600lbs)
Front headroom: 1,087mm (42.8)
Fuel economy city: 14.3L/100 km
Rear tires: 245/75SR17.0
Front tires: 245/75SR17.0
GVWR: 2,631kg (5,800lbs)
Rear hiproom: 1,420mm (55.9)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Exterior height: 1,905mm (75.0)
Cargo: tailgate
Fuel tank capacity: 81.0L
Passenger volume: 2,917L (103.0 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 5,537mm (218.0)
Wheelbase: 3,487mm (137.3)
Rear headroom: 1,087mm (42.8)
Towing capacity: 1,814kg (4,000lbs)
Turning radius: 6.8m (22.3')

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrhaven Chrysler

2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 37,610 KM
$53,995 + tax & lic
2012 MINI Cooper Cou...
 139,840 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SXT QU...
 152,378 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

Call Dealer

613-656-XXXX

(click to show)

613-656-6526

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory