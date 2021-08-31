2020 Jeep Gladiator

$58,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 3 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,333 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer SPEED CONTROL Outside Temperature Display Front Reading Lights Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Skid Plates Trailer Sway Control Front Anti-Roll Bar Transmission: 8 speed automatic Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Trailer Hitch Receiver rear reading lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Integrated roll-over protection Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Four-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Front seats: bucket Front centre armrest: w/storage Rear seats: split-bench Number of doors: 4 Cylinder configuration: V-6 Speakers: 8 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Right rear passenger: conventional Left rear passenger door: conventional Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg Departure angle: 25 deg Curb weight: 2,109kg (4,650lbs) Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1 Engine displacement: 3.6 L Engine litres: 3.6 Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Engine horsepower: 285hp @ 6,400RPM Horsepower: 285hp @ 6,400RPM Fuel economy highway: 10.4L/100 km Approach angle: 41 deg Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Manual driver lumbar support Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes Primary LCD size: 5.0 Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Limited slip differential: brake actuated Proximity key: push button start only Front hiproom: 1,369mm (53.9) Front legroom: 1,046mm (41.2) Rear legroom: 973mm (38.3) Rear shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7) Fuel economy combined: 12.6L/100 km Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27) Ground clearance (min): 254mm (10.0) Exterior body width: 1,875mm (73.8) Front shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7) Payload: 726kg (1,600lbs) Front headroom: 1,087mm (42.8) Fuel economy city: 14.3L/100 km Rear tires: 245/75SR17.0 Front tires: 245/75SR17.0 GVWR: 2,631kg (5,800lbs) Rear hiproom: 1,420mm (55.9) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Exterior height: 1,905mm (75.0) Cargo: tailgate Fuel tank capacity: 81.0L Passenger volume: 2,917L (103.0 cu.ft.) Exterior length: 5,537mm (218.0) Wheelbase: 3,487mm (137.3) Rear headroom: 1,087mm (42.8) Towing capacity: 1,814kg (4,000lbs) Turning radius: 6.8m (22.3')

