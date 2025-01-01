$31,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland OVERLAND, 5.7 HEMI, PROTECH, HARMON SOUND
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland OVERLAND, 5.7 HEMI, PROTECH, HARMON SOUND
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,662KM
VIN 1C4RJFCT7LC164880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,662 KM
Vehicle Description
HEMI!!!!
Compare at $32955 - Myers Cadillac is just $31995!
JUST IN- 2020 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE OVERLAND WITH THE 5.7 HEMI VVT V8 WITH MDS- 4X4, PROTECH PACKAGE, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, PARK ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, HARMON KARDON 19 SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, REMOTE START, POWER LIFTGATE, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Leather Door Trim Insert
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Nappa Leather Rear Seat
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
180 Amp Alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Delete Rear Tow Hook
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
Class IV Hitch Receiver
4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
93.1 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio, 230MM Rear Axle, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Electronic Limited-Slip Rear Differential, HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes, Quadra-Drive II 4X4 System, GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
553.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front And Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Cross Path Detection
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-Spot Monitoring Blind Spot
Exterior
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass CommandView 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Chrome Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Additional Features
Trailer Tow Group IV
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee