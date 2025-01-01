Menu
<p>2020 JEEP WRANGLER WILLYS 4X4 WOW LOW MILEAGE ! ONLY 105389 KM ! LIKE NEW – ICONIC, RUGGED & ADVENTURE-READY SUV WITH LEGENDARY 4X4 CAPABILITY FOR ANY TERRAIN ! OPEN-AIR FREEDOM, TOUGH STYLING, AND IMPRESSIVE OFF-ROAD PERFORMANCE ! PERFECT FOR OUTDOOR ENTHUSIASTS OR DAILY DRIVING – READY FOR YOUR NEXT JOURNEY ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !<br /><br /></p><p><strong>**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER**</strong><br /><br data-start=318 data-end=321 />DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE</p><p> </p>

2020 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
12850769

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 1C4GJXAN7LW315118

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BA5985
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2020 JEEP WRANGLER WILLYS 4X4 WOW LOW MILEAGE ! ONLY 105389 KM ! LIKE NEW – ICONIC, RUGGED & ADVENTURE-READY SUV WITH LEGENDARY 4X4 CAPABILITY FOR ANY TERRAIN ! OPEN-AIR FREEDOM, TOUGH STYLING, AND IMPRESSIVE OFF-ROAD PERFORMANCE ! PERFECT FOR OUTDOOR ENTHUSIASTS OR DAILY DRIVING – READY FOR YOUR NEXT JOURNEY ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
Tow Hooks

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

